Owen County commissioner resigns after guilty plea to official misconduct

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Owen County commissioner has resigned as part of a misconduct case.

Under a plea agreement, Dale Dubois pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

The court dropped a conflict of interest charge, as well as a theft charge.

Last year, Indiana State Police said doo-boys instructed county employees to do road work for his own benefit.

According to police Dubois ordered Owen County employees to fix a road for his benefit. The project he ordered reportedly didn't have "any benefit to Owen County Government or its citizens."

Under the agreement, Dubois will serve a one-year jail sentence, suspended to probation.

He also had to resign as commissioner and pay more than $2,000 in restitution to the Owen County Highway Department.

News 10 learned he resigned from his position on August 12. A caucus to fill his seat on August 25.