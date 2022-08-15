 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owen County commissioner resigns after guilty plea to official misconduct

  • 0
Dale Dubois

Dale Dubois

 By Chris Essex

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Owen County commissioner has resigned as part of a misconduct case.

Under a plea agreement, Dale Dubois pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

The court dropped a conflict of interest charge, as well as a theft charge.

Last year, Indiana State Police said doo-boys instructed county employees to do road work for his own benefit.

According to police Dubois ordered Owen County employees to fix a road for his benefit. The project he ordered reportedly didn't have "any benefit to Owen County Government or its citizens."

Under the agreement, Dubois will serve a one-year jail sentence, suspended to probation.

He also had to resign as commissioner and pay more than $2,000 in restitution to the Owen County Highway Department.

News 10 learned he resigned from his position on August 12. A caucus to fill his seat on August 25.

Recommended for you