Owen County commissioner resigns after guilty plea to official misconduct

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Owen County commissioner has resigned as part of a misconduct case.
Under a plea agreement, Dale Dubois pleaded guilty to official misconduct.
The court dropped a conflict of interest charge, as well as a theft charge.
Last year, Indiana State Police said doo-boys instructed county employees to do road work for his own benefit.
According to police Dubois ordered Owen County employees to fix a road for his benefit. The project he ordered reportedly didn't have "any benefit to Owen County Government or its citizens."
Under the agreement, Dubois will serve a one-year jail sentence, suspended to probation.
He also had to resign as commissioner and pay more than $2,000 in restitution to the Owen County Highway Department.
News 10 learned he resigned from his position on August 12. A caucus to fill his seat on August 25.