Overnight crashes close down portion of Interstate 70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police and emergency responders were called to two crashes on Interstate 70 at around 2:00 Thursday morning.
The crashes happened in the eastbound lanes between the four and seven mile markers.
That's at the Wabash river bridge.
Vigo County dispatch confirms that one of those accidents involved two semis and a passenger vehicle.
The passenger vehicle was pinned between those semis.
Two people were trapped inside until rescue crews could free them.
Meanwhile, an accident a few minutes earlier involved a cattle truck.
Nearly 40 cows got loose.
Black ice was reported at the time of these crashes, and state police were asking drivers to use extreme caution.
News 10 has not been able to confirm any injuries with these crashes.
As of 6:30 a.m. one eastbound lane of Interstate 70 was open, but state police say traffic was backed up six miles.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area of the interstate.