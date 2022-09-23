Over The River and Through the Woods 5k run

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend one Wabash Valley event is bringing counties together through one special connection. The Over the River and Through the Woods event will be more than just a 5K run and walk.
It is an event that will connect Parke and Vermillion counties through a newly renovated bridge over the Wabash river.
There will be a food truck with some hot breakfast, a bounce house for kids, and more fun for all ages involved.
Vermillion county trails alliance board member Becky Holbert spoke on the importance of connecting the two counties.
"Opening the trail into Vermillion county...for many years this pedestrian bridge was a bridge to nowhere," she said. "Parke county folks did a fantastic job putting it in."
Pre-registration for the event runs all the way up until the very start on Saturday morning.