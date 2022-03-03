Over a dozen injured, 5 seriously, in a Maryland residential building fire, explosion, fire department says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Over a dozen injured, 5 seriously, in a Maryland residential building fire, explosion, fire department says

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

 (CNN) -- An explosion that wrought "catastrophic damage" to a garden-style four-story building has left over a dozen injured, five seriously, in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday, a Montgomery County Fire Department Public Information Officer said.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately made several rescues, said Pete Piringer, the Montgomery County Fire Department PIO. All priority-one patients have been transported or are in transit to a nearby hospital, he said.

"I think there were people we were looking for and I think they've been accounted for," said Piringer. "Again, that's preliminary, but we did make several rescues."

The fire department was called in for an explosion at the apartment around 10:30 a.m., Piringer said. Arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy fire, he said.

Piringer said the four-story apartment building, which had between 12 and 18 units, sustained heavy structural damage. Though the fire has been contained, fire personnel have evacuated nearby buildings.

There are currently over 100 firefighters on the scene and none have suffered injuries, Piringer said. EMS is also currently on the scene offering support, he said.

The root cause of the explosion is yet unknown, Piringer added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

