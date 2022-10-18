 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Over 50 businesses attend WTHI-TV's job fair

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - WTHI-TV wrapped up its Fall Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon.

Fifty local businesses and organizations were set up at the Terre Haute Convention Center.

Employers showed the community what they do and what positions they have open.

We spoke with the plumbers and steamfitters local 157 about how job fairs like today's are important.

"The demand for manpower is extreme. And we are here to try to get out in front where everybody can see us," Mark Swaner told us.

Swaner shared that the next group of apprentices at Plumbers and Steamfitters will start training in September.

Recommended for you