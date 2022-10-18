Over 50 businesses attend WTHI-TV's job fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - WTHI-TV wrapped up its Fall Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon.
Fifty local businesses and organizations were set up at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Employers showed the community what they do and what positions they have open.
We spoke with the plumbers and steamfitters local 157 about how job fairs like today's are important.
"The demand for manpower is extreme. And we are here to try to get out in front where everybody can see us," Mark Swaner told us.
Swaner shared that the next group of apprentices at Plumbers and Steamfitters will start training in September.