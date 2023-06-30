Over 50,000 people are without power in the Wabash Valley, Duke Energy says repairs could take days

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Local utility companies were dealing with several extended outages on Friday -- including power and internet.
Duke Energy is reporting 36,000 outages in Vigo County alone. There are an additional 10,000 outages in the Wabash Valley region.
We've talked with a spokesperson from Duke Energy. He told us the company is bringing in up to 300 line workers to help get things fixed in our direct area.
Across the state, Duke Energy is bringing in 1,000 extra workers.
WIN Energy REMC is reporting about 7,000 outages across the southern half of the viewing area.
A spokesperson says the outage may last a few days.