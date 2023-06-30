 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Over 50,000 people are without power in the Wabash Valley, Duke Energy says repairs could take days

  • Updated
  • 0
Power Outages Friday morning
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Local utility companies were dealing with several extended outages on Friday -- including power and internet.

Duke Energy is reporting 36,000 outages in Vigo County alone. There are an additional 10,000 outages in the Wabash Valley region.

June 29 - Severe Weather

We've talked with a spokesperson from Duke Energy. He told us the company is bringing in up to 300 line workers to help get things fixed in our direct area.

Across the state, Duke Energy is bringing in 1,000 extra workers.

WIN Energy REMC is reporting about 7,000 outages across the southern half of the viewing area.

A spokesperson says the outage may last a few days.

