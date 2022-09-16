 Skip to main content
Over 4,000 accounts impacted in Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident.

A person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants' information.

This includes login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn't believe social security numbers were accessed.

The agency says the incident impacted more than 4,200 accounts. At least 94 percent of them were not actively receiving benefits.

The DWD is notifying account holders by mail.

If you can't log into your uplink account, contact the agency.

Affected people can request a credit freeze from the three credit agencies.

