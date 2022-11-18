Over 27,000 Vigo Co. residents cast their vote in 2022 election as the election board certifies ballots

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The official results from the 2022 general election are in.
The Vigo County clerk's office met earlier today to certify the election. The election board reviewed 38 provisional ballots.
Three of those were allowed to be counted, along with three military ballots.
The official results put the total amount of votes cast over 27,000.
That means over one-third of registered voters participated in this year's election.
Election board president John Kessler says the process ensures voters are casting their ballots in the right places.
"We would have loved to approve all 38 of them, but if they were registered in a different county and a couple of people were registered in a different state, sadly, you can not count them. But our goal is hopefully to count absolutely every vote," Kessler said.
As for voter turnout, Kessler says he'd like to see more people vote in the next election.