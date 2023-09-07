Over 20 charged in central Indiana after DOJ says they found evidence of drug trafficking and dog fighting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Justice says 21 people from central Indiana face charges after they broke up a large crime ring.
The FBI alleges they were involved in the trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, money laundering, illegally possessing firearms and dog fighting.
According to federal officials, agents seized over 40 firearms, fentanyl, meth, cocaine, around $55,000 in cash and around 90 dogs.
During the investigation, agents said they uncovered "significant dog fighting and illegal gambling ." The ring was based out of Indianapolis.
The evidence officials collected includes:
- 537 grams of methamphetamine
- 459 grams of heroin
- 667.3 grams of cocaine
- 532.8 grams of fentanyl
- Over 230 grams of marijuana
- 16 scales
- 43 firearms
- Over $55,650.00 in cash
- Approximately 90 dogs (including puppies)
- Dog fighting training paraphernalia including treadmills, bite sticks and weights.
You'll find the full list of suspects below:
TYRONE BELL, 52
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
DAVID BENNETT, 40
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
EDWARD BRONAUGH, 57
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
JAMES CROONS, 34
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
RAMIRO RICO DE LEON, 31, Mexico
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; and Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering
ERICK FOSTER, 33
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
GREGORY EASTER, 35
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
LAUREN EGGERT, 32
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
MAURICE ERVIN, 44
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
DONTORIA GILBERT, 36
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
GREGORY HENDERSON, JR., 43
Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering; and Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
MARVIN JOHNSON, JR., 46
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
LANDON JONES, 39
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
CHRISTOPHER NORFOLK, 48
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
CHARLES RICHARDSON, III, 43
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
MICHAEL SANDERS, 45
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture.
J.C. SMITH, 38
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
QUOSHAWN STEWART, 34
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
GEORGE TAYLOR, 44
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
DONOVAN TIPLER, 30
Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
OCTAVIO VICENCIO, 32
Conspiracy to Traffic
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine