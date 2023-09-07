 Skip to main content
Over 20 charged in central Indiana after DOJ says they found evidence of drug trafficking and dog fighting

By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Justice says 21 people from central Indiana face charges after they broke up a large crime ring. 

The FBI alleges they were involved in the trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, money laundering, illegally possessing firearms and dog fighting.

According to federal officials, agents seized over 40 firearms, fentanyl, meth, cocaine, around $55,000 in cash and around 90 dogs. 

During the investigation, agents said they uncovered "significant dog fighting and illegal gambling ." The ring was based out of Indianapolis. 

The evidence officials collected includes:

  • 537 grams of methamphetamine
  • 459 grams of heroin
  • 667.3 grams of cocaine
  • 532.8 grams of fentanyl
  • Over 230 grams of marijuana
  • 16 scales
  • 43 firearms
  • Over $55,650.00 in cash
  • Approximately 90 dogs (including puppies)
  • Dog fighting training paraphernalia including treadmills, bite sticks and weights.

You'll find the full list of suspects below: 

TYRONE BELL, 52

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

DAVID BENNETT, 40

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

EDWARD BRONAUGH, 57

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

JAMES CROONS, 34

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

RAMIRO RICO DE LEON, 31, Mexico

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; and Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering

ERICK FOSTER, 33

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

GREGORY EASTER, 35

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

LAUREN EGGERT, 32

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

MAURICE ERVIN, 44

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

DONTORIA GILBERT, 36

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

GREGORY HENDERSON, JR., 43

Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering; and Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture 

MARVIN JOHNSON, JR., 46

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

LANDON JONES, 39

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

CHRISTOPHER NORFOLK, 48

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

CHARLES RICHARDSON, III, 43

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

MICHAEL SANDERS, 45

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture.

J.C. SMITH, 38

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

QUOSHAWN STEWART, 34

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

GEORGE TAYLOR, 44

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

DONOVAN TIPLER, 30  

Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

OCTAVIO VICENCIO, 32

Conspiracy to Traffic

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine