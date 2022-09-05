Over 100 people lace-up for Labor Day run in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTH() - A Labor Day race brought many runners to Sullivan.
It went away for a while, but now it's back, and that's all thanks to Sullivan Middle and High School's cross country teams.
On Labor Day, runners of all ages hit the pavement to race through the heart of the community.
Organizers told us the turn-out for this year's "come-back" was overwhelming.
"Well, I was hoping for 30, just to help offset costs a little bit and i think we're up to 120? Yes- big event, which was bigger than the last year that it was ran here," Cross country coach Annie McCammon said.
McCammon shared that she's excited to see so many people interested in running.
She hopes the event inspires younger kids to join cross-country teams when they get older.