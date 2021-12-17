"Our town is not fine..." One Local Man Gives Back to Hometown Destroyed By Storms

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI)- Local real estate broker Dave Cash has lived in many different towns, but his heart is with his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky.
"I have always gone back there often," he said. "I don't think I've missed a year of going back to see family and friends."
That's why last week's storm coverage became a concern for cash and his wife.
"We were in a restaurant having breakfast before traveling back," Cash said. "And we heard Mayfield, Kentucky, and it was just like everything stopped."
It would take some time before Cash would hear from his relatives. Luckily, his relatives confirmed their safety.
"It was so good to hear every time to hear we're okay, we're okay, we're fine," he said. "But, our town is not fine."
Cash and the Terre Haute Association of Realtors immediately felt the need to act. For the past week, the group has collected hundreds of items for Mayfield, including water, blankets, and grilling charcoal. Cash said Mayfield residents need more items to keep warm and to cook any food they have. The group is also taking cash donations.
Cash and the group plan to drive these items down to Mayfield and deliver the items themselves. This trip will be bittersweet for Cash, but he is hopeful for the future of his hometown.
"I have a lot of hope that [it] will be rebuilt," he said. "And there will be better days to come where the sun will shine bright."
If you'd like to donate:
- Reach out to the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors at 812-234-8732 to coordinate a drop off time
- Or, drop off donations at any real estate company