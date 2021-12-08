"Our hospitals been very full." Union Hospital Sees a Rise in COVID Hospitalizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Union Hospital in Terre Haute is seeing an uptick of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
The hospital said it currently has 41 patients with COVID-19 in its intensive care unit. This is a spike from 17 patients, the lowest number of hospitalizations.
Chief Medical Officer John Bollinger said 70% of patients were unvaccinated, while others were breakthrough cases. He said most of these patients were in their 50s.
Bollinger believes this spike could be the result of many Thanksgiving gatherings.
"I think it has to do with the holidays," he said. "The number of gatherings that happen typically during the winter months. And just the closeness of more people being indoors when it starts getting cold."
And the spike in numbers is already affecting the hospital. The spike is beginning to affect non-COVID patients.
"Our hospital's been very full," Bollinger said. It's affected our length of stay in the emergency room. People who have required admission have had to board in the emergency room for 24 hours occasionally longer."
While the hospital has been able to treat some COVID-19 patients at home, there are still several cases that require hospitalization. The COVID spike across the state of Indiana has left Union with a short supply of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment for COVID-19.
"We right now can give about 14 monoclonal antibody infusions," Bollinger said. "We have the capacity to give up to 50 a day once the supply has improved."
Bollinger believes the supply will increase soon.
All of this is concerning as the new omicron variant spreads across the country. While the variant hasn't been detected in the state yet, Bollinger said it is only a matter of time. There is still a lot of unknown about the variant, but the hospital will continue what they are doing to treat and prevent the spread.
"We'll do exactly what we're doing now," Bollinger said. "We'll continue to push vaccinations. We'll require masks in the hospital. We'll probably limit visitations like we have."
Bollinger believes this spike could last until about February or March. Until then, he encourages everyone to wash their hands, socially distance, and get vaccinated.