"Our games have always been here..." Special Olympics Indiana speaks out amid super regionals controversy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Special Olympics Indiana is spending these next few days setting up and prepping for its summer games.
There's a bit more of a spotlight on the games following Indiana State University's decision to withdraw from hosting super regionals.
Special Olympics Indiana President Jeff Mohler said he wishes both events could happen, but he's not feeling caught in the controversy at all.
"I think it would be easy to see the situation that way," he said. "But, we do not feel as though we are in the middle of it."
He said the summer games rely heavily on the support of ISU staff and campus. Over 2,000 athletes are expected to compete at the event this weekend. Additionally, 600 coaches and 1,500 volunteers are expected to be there too. Mohler said he sees the total number of attendees being anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people.
Now, some help from outside the community is coming the organization's way. A social media fundraiser started by some Texas Christian University fans has gone viral.
"I never thought it would happen to us," Mohler said. "But, we are certainly appreciative of what started with the TCU fanbase has spread."
As of Tuesday night, Mohler said the group received $30,000 from over 650 donors in 37 states.
The controversy surrounding hosting regionals is not deterring the organization from returning to ISU. Mohler said the games started at ISU, and he wants them to continue there.
"Our games have always been here," he said. "I do not see that changing nor do I ever want to see that change."