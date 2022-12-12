"Our first priority is safety" Local long-term care facilities preparing to keep residents healthy during "tripledemic"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last week there have been nine viral outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Indiana.
One local nursing home is taking steps to make sure its residents are kept safe.
Phil Randell lives in Bloomington, but his mom is staying at Westminster Village here in Terre Haute.
He says keeping her healthy is always top of mind, especially with family coming in for Christmas.
As covid, the flu and RSV cases rise nationwide, Randell is thinking about his mom.
"With my mom being almost 97 years old now it's very important that she's in a place that they're watching over her and they're keeping her healthy," Randell said.
He says he's been pleased with the care staff at Westminster Village has given her.
He says whether it's communicating with him or preventing illnesses, he's trusting the protocols Westminster puts in place.
Shannon Williams at Westminster says the seniors' safety is especially important this time of year.
"We do have visitors; it is the holidays season. Lots of people in and out of the buildings, so our first priority is safety," Williams said.
Visitors are asked to wear masks in certain parts of the building.
New residents at Westminster get tested for covid every other day for the first week.
If anyone gets sick, they're tested for covid, flu and RSV.
Williams says Westminster isn't looking to turn people away from visiting loved ones.
She says it's important to continue allowing guests to help the residents' mental health.
"Even if we have residents that are experiencing the flu or do have covid, we do still encourage visitors in the facilities. It is the residents' right," Williams said.
These safety measures and allowing families access to their loved ones have made Randell feel confident and happy to celebrate this Christmas with his mom.
"It's a blessing obviously that I still have my mom here with me, and it's a very exciting time, especially during the holidays," Randell said.
Westminster also says it's been successful in keeping most illnesses out so far this year.