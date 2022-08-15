Ouabache elementary school traffic concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sixth and Maple Avenue, right outside of Ouabache Elementary School, has had many traffic concerns since school started last week. Many parents and staff are asking for the current yellow flashing light to change to a flashing red light to control traffic and keep everyone safe.
Currently, the light at the intersection flashes yellow, allowing drivers to slow down without stopping.
But parents have notices that most drivers forget to hit the brakes, putting their kids in danger as they walk to school.
Steph McCarty, a mother to kindergarten and third grade students, explained how she gets her kids to school despite the danger drivers create.
"Yeah, I mean when we take our kids to school there are always people speeding past," she said. "I actually put my kids on the inside of the sidewalk because we've actually seen cars come up on the sidewalk."
Since the start of the school year there have been some addictions to the road to try and keep students, parents, and staff safe.
School police officer Bob Hines guards the schools entrance and explained the extra work being done to keep kids safe.
"The traffic division has given us an officer out here in the morning," he said. "He has also put out a speed sign so people can see what their speed is going through the area."
The patrol officer has forced some drivers to slow down but will not be a permanent fix.
Last week, Ouabache elementary school crosswalk guard Tracy Freeman was nearly struck by a speeding vehicle.
Officer Hines explained that this is not the first time this has happened.
"Our crossing guard who works 6th and Maple Ave., over the last two years, has talked to me about nearly being struck by an oncoming car."
McCarty believes that now is the best time to do something about the issue before something happens to an employee, parent, or student.
"I just think that we often do things after a bad thing has happened," she said. It makes more sense to be proactive and put something in that keeps people safe versus do it after something happens."