Otter Creek Middle School students to compete in annual geography quiz bowl

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River is past Shoals. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last as long as about March 8. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3. Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around 100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM CST Tuesday /10:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CST Tuesday /10:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet Friday, March 11. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&