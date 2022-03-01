Otter Creek Middle School students to compete in annual geography quiz bowl

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Otter Creek Middle School are down to their final week of practice for a highly anticipated event, and it is not the sports postseason.
One week from today is the annual Kiwanis Club geography quiz bowl.
Students from Otter Creek Middle School and other schools in the area are working hard to learn more about Europe.
They are learning where the countries are, their flags and what bodies of water surround them.
This is something students say they enjoy each year.
Seventh-grader Zakk Massa and sixth-grader Mia Reed are two students on the team.
They both say this is something they have had a lot of fun with.
"It's actually really fun for me because I used to do competitive cheer and hip-hop dance in the past, so now it's getting me back into my competitive spirit," said Reed.
"I find it quite entertaining because it's just, I like the people that are around it," Massa said.
The quiz bowl will be on March 8, at Sarah Scott Middle School.