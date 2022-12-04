Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut

SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute.
They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
Otter Creek, Rosedale, and Lyford firefighters spent about an hour bringing the fires under control, and another hour for extinguishment.
The cause is still under investigation, but they say it appears to be accidental from burning yard debris.
There are no reported injuries.