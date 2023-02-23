 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Sunday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Oscars crisis team in place after Will Smith slap

  • 0
Oscars crisis team in place after Will Smith slap

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn't want another incident like Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but they are planning for the unexpected.

In an interview with Time magazine, the Academy's chief executive officer, Bill Kramer, said there will now be a crisis team on hand at Hollywood's biggest night, describing it as "something we've never had before."

"We've run many scenarios," he said. "So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we're planning for just in case it does happen."

During 2022's ceremony, Smith walked on stage at the Oscars and slapped Rock, who was presenting at the time, after he made a joke about Smith's wife's shaved head.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune condition that can lead to hair loss.

Will Smith later apologized, but The Academy has sanctioned the actor by banning him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

"Because of last year, we've opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans—the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place—allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly," Kramer told Time.

"This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement," he said. "And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let's hope something doesn't happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify."

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 12.

