Organizers rev their engines for the 2022 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It might only be April, but many are looking ahead to the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
This is the Hoosier state's 165th fair.
On Thursday, organizers said the theme of the fair would be dedicated to celebrating Indiana's automotive excellence.
Fair leaders say the state's automotive tradition is a source of pride for Hoosiers.
If you visit the fair, you can expect to see iconic cars from movies and books in addition to world-class car collections.
The fair is set for July 29 to August 21. Learn more here.