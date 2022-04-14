 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 15.8 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected this afternoon and early this
evening. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around
40 mph are possible.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Organizers rev their engines for the 2022 Indiana State Fair

2022 Indiana State Fair
By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It might only be April, but many are looking ahead to the 2022 Indiana State Fair.

This is the Hoosier state's 165th fair.

On Thursday, organizers said the theme of the fair would be dedicated to celebrating Indiana's automotive excellence.

Fair leaders say the state's automotive tradition is a source of pride for Hoosiers.

If you visit the fair, you can expect to see iconic cars from movies and books in addition to world-class car collections.

The fair is set for July 29 to August 21. Learn more here.

