Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes.
Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen.
The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction.
Local businesses have donated items for the auction, such as new furniture, jewelry, and more.
The goal is to raise $60,000 to give a thousand kids new, warm clothes this winter.
This year's auction will be held entirely online.
The auction runs from November 24 through December 4. Learn more about the auction here.