Organizations receive extra funding through the Duke Energy Foundation

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is working to boost Indiana's workforce readiness.
On Monday, the Duke Energy Foundation announced more than $330,000 in training grants.
The money will support workforce development and educational programs statewide.
Here are the groups that are receiving money near us.
- $5,000 - The Owen County Library plans to expand tech-skill courses.
- $12,000 - The Area 30 Career Center in Putnam County will enhance forklift and commercial vehicle certifications.
- $25,000 - Statewide, the Arc of Indiana Foundation will support vocational training for people with disabilities.