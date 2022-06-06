 Skip to main content
Organizations receive extra funding through the Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy grant to fund education programs

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is working to boost Indiana's workforce readiness.

On Monday, the Duke Energy Foundation announced more than $330,000 in training grants.

The money will support workforce development and educational programs statewide.

Here are the groups that are receiving money near us.

  • $5,000 - The Owen County Library plans to expand tech-skill courses.
  • $12,000 - The Area 30 Career Center in Putnam County will enhance forklift and commercial vehicle certifications.
  • $25,000 - Statewide, the Arc of Indiana Foundation will support vocational training for people with disabilities.

