Organization works to improve housing issues in west central Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Data from the real-estate firm Redfin shows 8,000 more people were looking to move out of Indiana than to Indiana in the past year.
Home prices are up 7.3 percent year-over-year in the Hoosier state.
At the same time, the number of homes sold is down by more than 13 percent. Houses spend a median of 19-days on the market.
That's down eight days from a year ago.
The economic and advocacy organization Thrive says west central Indiana is facing a turning point.
Local advocates and officials are working to make the region a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
That means enhancing the quality of life through things like housing.
Thrive West Central specializes in creating a quality living environment for communities in the Wabash Valley.
They recently conducted a housing analysis that focuses on neighborhood improvement. The organization strives to be a trusted regional partner when it comes to community improvement.
The housing analysis took around six months to conduct. Data showed that most houses in the Wabash Valley were built in the 1930s.
This means those neighborhoods may require improvements.
Thrive executives want to focus on creating new and improved housing for west central residents.
"The goal was for us to be able to not only use data to drive decisions and inform stakeholders but to help us, you know, in the long term, provide safe, affordable, quality, age-friendly housing," Ryan Keller, from Thrive, said.