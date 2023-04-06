Organization offers mental health help for tornado victims

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Undoubtedly, going through a storm like the Wabash Valley went through last week can be draining on your mental health.
Victims might be traumatized by their experience - or become overwhelmed with the stress of recovery.
The Hamilton Center is offering several resources to help people in Sullivan County.
The Hamilton Center's Sullivan office has been open since Saturday morning.
There, people can talk to a professional and get the support they need.
If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, the Crisis Diversion Center is available 24-7.
You can get access to that resource by calling 800-742-0787.