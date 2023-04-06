Organization offers mental health help for tornado vicrims

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel. .Lowland, minor flooding continues along the middle and lower Wabash River, and rainfall amounts of one to over two inches yesterday brought renewed flooding or will prolong flooding along the lower White River and at Seymour on the East Fork White. Minor flooding on the East Fork White at Seymour will last into the weekend and could develop at other points on the lower East Fork White. Minor flooding on the lower White and lower Wabash will last through much of next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Mainly dry conditions are expected for the next several days, which will allow time for rivers to crest and fall below flood for the lowest portions of the White and Wabash by next weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&