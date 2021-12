WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A United Way council is launching a new tool to track the impact of substance abuse.

The organization says drugs and alcohol will take an enormous toll on the community.

The United Way Substance Abuse Council wanted to measure the scale of the problem and track progress toward a solution.

That's why it released the new community dashboard.

It includes different data on drug use, crime, and child abuse across six counties.

The dashboard will be updated quarterly.