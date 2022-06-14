Organization collecting information as it works to reduce styrofoam use in community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization wants your help in making the community greener.
ReTHink, Inc. is working to reduce disposable plastics at local restaurants.
An Indiana University Graduate intern, Mariah Bader, is working with ReTHink, Inc. on a community survey. It aims to analyze community perceptions and awareness of single-use plastics.
"Styrofoam take out containers are ubiquitous and creating a havoc on the environment. They are also a source of toxic chemicals in our food," said ReTHink, Inc.
Ultimately, the group hopes to help local restaurants find sustainable alternatives to styrofoam containers.
You can take the survey now online.
"Community members depend on our local restaurants to provide us healthy and delicious food. At the same time community members provide valuable business to local restaurants. Your opinions and participation in this project are vital for creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier community."