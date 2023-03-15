Organization collecting diapers for those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Villages of Indiana is in need of diapers for its families.
The group is collecting diapers to send to families across the state. It hopes to collect 60,000 diapers.
One in three American families is estimated to struggle to pay for diapers.
Plus, many government assistance programs don't cover the cost of diapers.
The Villages says making a donation will help a Hoosier family overcome that struggle.
The organization is looking for diapers of all sizes but say families are especially in need of larger diapers for school-aged children.
You can buy diapers and drop them off at The Villages in Terre Haute.