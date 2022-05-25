Orders for Robinson student's fundraiser painting for Ukraine arrive from across the country

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - We have a wonderful update to a story we first brought you last week on News 10.

Lincoln Grade School in Robinson, Illinois, is running a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.

A student there - who was born in Russia and has family in Ukraine created a watercolor painting inspired by her memories.

Her teacher found the painting so captivating the school decided to sell prints and magnets.

Since our story aired, we've learned that orders have come in from all over the country.

The young artist wants to sell a hundred prints.

You can buy the art for yourself. A signed 11 by 14 print is $20 and magnets are $8.

You can find order forms at Robinson schools and the Heath Museu or you can email Ms. Evans at mevans@robinsonschools.com.

The deadline to order is June 10.