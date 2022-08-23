Opportunity for college students to work at the statehouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute lawmakers have new opportunities for college students and recent graduates.
The Indiana House Democrats have six paid internship programs available at the statehouse. Internships will be for the 2023 legislative session, which starts in January.
The deadline for applications is October 31, but applications that are in by October 15 will have higher consideration.
Internship opportunities include:
- Legislative and Constituent Services
- Policy Analyst
- Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC)
- Communications
- Ways and Means Fiscal Analyst
- Graphic and Print Design
"Statehouse interns are vital to shaping our caucus' success throughout the legislative session," said State Representative Tonya Pfaff. "Our program is the perfect way for local students to bridge academic pursuits with real-life experience to form the perfect basis for a successful and enriching future career."
To learn more or to apply, go here.