Operation Vanguard raises nearly $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 9th annual Operation Vanguard event officially wrapped up on Sunday, and we are learning just how much money was raised for homeless veterans.
This is an event Reach Services hosts each year to spread awareness and raise money for homeless veterans in the area.
As of Sunday morning, organizers say they raised just under $10,000 this year.
That money will go back to feed and clothe homeless veterans, and will also help provide temporary housing.
Organizers say it's so important to help out, especially when we realize how fortunate we are.
"We go home at night, and we don't really think about how fortunate we are to actually have that roof over our head and be able to walk into the kitchen and have food," Jeremey Miller with Reach Services, said. "Most of them are out in woods, camping, and they are just barley getting by."
You can still help donate to these veterans in need. To donate, click here.