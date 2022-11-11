Operation Vanguard - Raising Awareness for homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from across the Wabash Valley will encounter homelessness for themselves.
It's all part of "Operation Vanguard. "
They're sleeping out in tonight's cold conditions, just like hundreds of homeless veterans will. It's all to show the terrible reality they face every day.
John Bis the Director of Veteran Services at Reach Services. He's also a veteran. He says Operation Vanguard takes him back to one of the lowest points in his life.
"This touches home for me so much because when I got home, I was one of the statistics. I fell, I started to self-medicate, I fell into additions, I became homeless, I was wandering for a while," said Burk.
He's one of many people living in a cardboard box for the next three days. Larry Agnes is camping out too.
Agnes is not a veteran, but he says he also experienced being homeless. He says knowing what it's like to be on the streets makes him want to give back to the community.
"It's a feeling of aloneness. It really takes people coming together like this to help bring you out of it, but you didn't feel like there was any way to get out. You have no place to shower, you have no place to live, and so you don't want to go out and get a job," said Agnes.
Burk says many veterans are ashamed to be in this situation. He advises them to ask for help.
"what I want to say to all the veterans out there is it doesn't make you less of a man to ask for help. Everybody needs help. I'm in a good place in my life and still need help," said Burk.
"Reach Services" is collecting donations all night long. You can also donate online here at "Reach Services."