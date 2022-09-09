'Opening Doors' program relaunched to help prospective homebuyers in Illinois

CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is relaunching the "Opening Doors" Homebuyer Program to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color.
Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
"For generations, home ownership has paved a pathway to prosperity for working families," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Unfortunately, Black and Brown people who sought to achieve this, faced insurmountable odds and, because of a prejudiced system, were left behind. We are righting that wrong and breaking down barriers with this round of funding."
Opening Doors is funded through a portion of the $200 million appropriation to IHDA in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan (P.A. 101-0029). Originally launched in Dec. 2020, Opening Doors assisted more than 5,800 first-time and repeat homebuyers with $35 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds. The program is designed to increase home purchase accessibility for low- and moderate-income qualified homebuyers across Illinois.
"Traditionally, buying a home has been the most common strategy for working families to put down roots in a community and build household wealth," said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. "The Opening Doors program will make these opportunities possible for so many families and I want to thank the Governor for his leadership in finding new ways to invest in Illinois' people and communities."
Under Opening Doors, IHDA will provide a 30-year 1st mortgage with a fixed interest rate and $6,000 in down payment and/or closing cost assistance. The down payment assistance is forgiven after five years and no monthly payment is due from the borrower. Borrowers must meet all eligibility requirements established for IHDA's down payment assistance programs, and homebuyer education is required. Opening Doors is not exclusive to first-time buyers and may be used by buyers in any county in the state.
All IHDA mortgage programs offer safe and reliable down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers, qualified veterans and non-first-time homebuyers. All mortgage products are subject to income and purchase price limits. Eligibility for each product is based on the borrower's credit profile, household income and the purchase price of the home.
Interested homeowners can find additional information and a list of participating lenders online.