Only 14.3% of hospital complying with the hospital price transparency rule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The federal government implemented a new law January first, 2021 that's supposed to help your budget when it comes to medical bills.
It's called the hospital price transparency rule. It helps Americans know the cost of a hospital item or service before receiving it. This is so you're not hit with surprise bills and so you can compare and find the most affordable option.
Hospitals are required to make pricing information accessible online, but a recent report from the Patient Rights Advocate.org" shows many hospitals are not complying with the rule.
Only 14.3% of hospitals in the U.S. are complying.
Union Hospital and Good Samaritan are complying with the rule by having a complete list of prices for in-patient and out-patient services. The hospitals have excel sheets on their websites showing exact prices of surgeries and procedures.
The founder of Patient Rights Advocate, Cynthia Fisher, says this rule allows patients to feel prepared and know what to expect before undergoing a health service.
"When we can see prices everywhere we get healthcare then we can learn what exactly is a fair market price and then consumers can shop with their feet and choose the best quality care at the best possible price" shares Fisher.
Fisher encourages patients to demand to see prices to avoid getting blindsided.
"By hiding their prices that only shows you the culture at the top of the big hospitals and administrators want profit over prices when in fact they can still make a living and do well for the community by doing the right thing and showing prices upfront" shares Fisher.
If hospitals choose not to comply they could be charged with a penalty of up to 2 million dollars.
Click here to find the prices of services at Good Samaritan.
Click here to find prices of services at Union Hospital.