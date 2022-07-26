Online petition gathers thousands of signatures, calls for Indiana lawmakers to guarantee women's fundamental rights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As the special session in Indianapolis continues, so do calls for action from both pro-life and pro-choice advocates.
The Indiana Democratic Women's Coalition demands a guarantee of women's fundamental rights.
The group has launched a state-wide, online petition drive.
The petition calls for health care and reproductive freedom, protection for school-aged girls, economic equality and dignity.
The group says the overturning of Roe V. Wade has motivated their efforts.
There were around 2,000 signatures gathered in 24 hours.