 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

With temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, combined with
high humidity, heat index values may exceed 100 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Online form helps City of Vincennes make repairs around town

  • Updated
  • 0
Still0719_00000.bmp

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes wants residents to know that there is a website where you can report issues around town.

The website, Let's Fix It Vincennes, was started a year ago.

There have been around 50 new reports in the last day.

The idea behind it was to find where the city needs repairs and improvements.

Residents can report a number of issues such as dangerous intersections, potholes and burnt-out street lights.

You can fill out the form with any issues you've seen by clicking here

Recommended for you