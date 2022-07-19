Online form helps City of Vincennes make repairs around town

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes wants residents to know that there is a website where you can report issues around town.
The website, Let's Fix It Vincennes, was started a year ago.
There have been around 50 new reports in the last day.
The idea behind it was to find where the city needs repairs and improvements.
Residents can report a number of issues such as dangerous intersections, potholes and burnt-out street lights.
You can fill out the form with any issues you've seen by clicking here.