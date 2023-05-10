One water-loving insect is causing an annoying presence across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With this week's warmer weather, you might find yourself spending more time outside. Although a nagging bug has made itself known across the Wabash Valley, wrecking any type of outdoor activity.
Gnats - While they don't necessarily pose a threat, they can be a real pain. The Wabash Valley has been getting heavy amounts of rain on and off for the past week. That's why we're starting to see in increase of gnats flying around.
Eric Cass is no stranger to these annoying pests. Cass is a golf instructor in Terre Haute. Recently he has been getting attacked by gnats on a daily basis, leaving him with welts.
"They go for the skin. A lot of times it's around your ears and cheeks. One of my friends, he's even been bit on the eye and he's had a bad reaction to that," said Cass.
Cass has noticed these insects lingering around the golf course for the past week. He says it has gotten so bad that it has even affected his lessons.
"Giving lessons as an instructor, they'll become a point where in the evening, I can't schedule lessons because the gnats are so bad that it really interrupts everything, and then you're just getting chewed up," said Cass.
Robert Bruner is an Exotic Forest Pest Educator with the department of entomology at Purdue University. He says gnats are attracted to any type of stagnant water. These water-loving bugs are seasonal insects, which means spring-time boosts their activity.
"A lot them live a portion of their lives in the water or they lay their eggs on it. So increased rain and increased temperature means that it's optimal breeding season for them to really get going, for their eggs to hatch and for them to come out of the water and become more present," said Bruner.
To prevent any of gnats nagging in your yard, Bruner says you need to frequently dump out stagnant water.
While gnats are a nuisance to Cass, he won't let these pests stop him from what he does best.
"A lot of times I almost want those bee-masks that almost go over your face to keep them out, but we have bug-ins and we load the kids up with bug-ins the best we can," said Cass.
Bruner says your best prevention is bug repellent.