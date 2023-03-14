One Wabash Valley city in Illinois to be without backup generators until May 1

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Recently, Casey, Illinois announced that their backup generators will be shut down for upgrades and maintenance through May 1st. But with it being storm season, many in the area are asking "why now?".
In a Facebook post made by the city of Casey, they announced it will be without backup generators until the first of May because of upgrades and maintenance. It adds that if a power outage occurs, the nearly 2,500 people living in Casey should have an alternative source of power or plan. Those living in Casey commented on the post wondering why this is happening right now. Mayor Mike Nichols says this is not the city's decision.
"The IMEA, who work with our electric rates, basically generate to us when we need to do these things," he said. "We knew we needed the updates, so did they, and they said now is the time we need to do it."
Citizens are also asking why this is being down during the spring storm season. Although the city did not choose when the shut down would start, mayor Nichols explained that right now is the best option.
"Spring isn't a good time either because of the storms, but all of those other things are guaranteed to happen," he said. "You know the summer is going to get hot, you know the winter is going to get cold...we are not sure we are going to have spring storms."
Nichols says he understands why people are frustrated with the timing of everything, and even thought the generators are not broken, this is a project that will benefit citizens in the long run...despite short-term feelings.
"They works, they work just fine, and they kick on like they are supposed to," he said. "We are just making sure that everything is up to grade, with the newest and best, so they can continue to work efficiently and effectively when needed."
Nichols added that making the decision to do this now could benefit those in the area for the next decade.