One Terre Haute resident is hosting a PTSD support group - how you can get involved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute resident is wanting to use her past to help other people's present.
ET Kruzan is a survivor from depression, anxiety, and PTSD. She moved to Terre Haute from California over a year ago and realized that there was a huge need for emotional support.
Now, she is wanting to use her past experiences to help others in the area dealing with the same things.
"Each one is worthy of a group meeting. Each one is worthy of discussing and talking about, and finding ways to rise above it," said Kruzan.
"It's okay to be afraid, to be nervous but at the end of the day you won't be alone," said Garien Woods, counselor.
The group will be meeting every second Wednesday of each month starting in September. It starts at 6 p.m. and will be hosted at the Vigo County YMCA.