One student is dead and several others injured after late night crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious crash involving Washington High School students leaves one dead and several others injured.
According to the Knox County Sheriff's office. This happened around 5:00 p.m. on Friday night on US 50 near Robinson Road.
Sheriff Doug Vantlin says a 17-year-old male was driving when he crossed the median, spun around, flipped, and rolled his car several times.
He says at least two of the five occupants were ejected from the car.
Three of the teenagers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition. They were then airlifted to hospitals in Evansville and Indianapolis.
On Saturday, Sheriff Vantlin confirmed, one of the teenagers, Davidson Saint Victor, passed away this morning due to his injuries.
The other two teenagers were transported to Daviess Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They have since been released.
The crash is still under investigation.
The principal of Washington High School has since released a statement.
He says, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our beloved high school students who passed away early this morning after a fierce battle with his injuries," Principal Steve Peterson said. "Please keep these students and their families in your thoughts and prayers."
He goes on to say that additional counseling and support will be available for students and staff on Monday.