One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot.
It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street.
According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said there was an argument between the victim and the alleged shooter, James Finley.
Finley allegedly fired two shots, with one hitting the victim in the leg.
Finley was arrested and charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon.