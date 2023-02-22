One person recovering after Clark Co. grain bin rescue

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is recovering after a grain bin rescue.
It happened Tuesday in Westfield, Illinois, in Clark County.
Emergency workers responded to Littlejohn Grain Inc. They'd received reports of a person trapped inside a grain bin.
They found the person conscious and alert.
"I've been on several of these and haven't had positive outcomes. i'm very optimistic that this is going to be a positive outcome," Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown said.
The person was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana for treatment.