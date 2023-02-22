 Skip to main content
One person recovering after Clark Co. grain bin rescue

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is recovering after a grain bin rescue.

It happened Tuesday in Westfield, Illinois, in Clark County.

Emergency workers responded to Littlejohn Grain Inc. They'd received reports of a person trapped inside a grain bin.

They found the person conscious and alert.

"I've been on several of these and haven't had positive outcomes. i'm very optimistic that this is going to be a positive outcome," Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

The person was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana for treatment.

