One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
They say Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was traveling Northbound as Michael Myers of Waynetown was traveling Southbound when Pollock went left of center at a turn and struck Myers head-on.
Pollock was pronounced dead at the scene.
Myers and his passenger were transported to Union Hospital in Clinton for non-life threatening injuries.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says excessive speed was a contributing factor in the fatal crash.