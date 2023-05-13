One person killed in crash involving passenger van

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Owen County man was killed in a crash involving a Rural Transit van Friday afternoon.
Indiana State Police said it happened just after 4:30 p.m. on State Road 46 east of the West Flatwoods Road intersection.
First responders found a Subaru Legacy off the roadway and a passenger van in the emergency lane with extensive damage.
ISP said William Kenfield, 68, of Gosport, was driving the Subaru Legacy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the passenger van, Douglas Sims, 65, of Spencer, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.
There were four passengers in the van at the time of the crash. They were also taken to Bloomington for treatment of injuries.
Indiana State Police are not releasing any details on the cause of the crash. A certified crash reconstructionist was called to help with the investigation.