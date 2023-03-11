One person is seriously injured after being hit by a car

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... White, Wabash .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana. Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White into early next week and lower Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation Saturday night is not expected to be enough to impact river levels. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along the White river falling along the full length of the river. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Saturday /9:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was 21.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Saturday /9:30 AM EST Saturday/ was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Tuesday, March 21. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&