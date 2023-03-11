One person is seriously injured after being hit by a car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Friday night.
Terre Haute police officers responded to an accident at the intersection of 13th and Wabash at 9:36 P.M. A woman driving a Dodge Charger hit a man riding a motorized bike.
Witnesses say the driver turned East on Wabash and struck the cyclist who had the right of way and was well lit.
The cyclist was taken to a local hospital. He has since moved out of the area for more treatment.
Police arrested 47 year old, Emily Schwenzer, for driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.