 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person dies in crash on I-70 in Clay County

  • Updated
  • 0
I-70 crash

Photo Credit: Eric Hettlinger

 By Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As of 5:30 Wednesday morning, the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 26-mile marker remained closed.

That's after a crash involving three semis Tuesday evening in Clay County.

News 10 has confirmed that one person died.

I-70 crash

Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames told News 10 this was very close to the location of a semi crash Monday night on Interstate 70.

He says there is a patch of construction near the area and drivers aren't paying attention.

Recommended for you