One person dead following home intrusion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue.
The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
The intruder was determined dead at the scene.
THPD said officers were able to locate the second person in a neighboring backyard. They were detained.
THPD said there is currently no danger to the community, but it is still an active investigation.