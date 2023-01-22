 Skip to main content
One person dead following home intrusion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. 

The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot. 

The intruder was determined dead at the scene. 

THPD said officers were able to locate the second person in a neighboring backyard. They were detained. 

THPD said there is currently no danger to the community, but it is still an active investigation. 

