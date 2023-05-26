One person airlifted to the hospital after Vigo County tractor crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt in a Vigo County accident involving a tractor.
It happened Friday just before 1 p.m.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says they were called to. Harlan Drive and Bruner Street in the southern part of the county.
When police got there, they learned a tractor had overturned on a man. Police say witnesses heard the man yelling for help, and helped him get free.
The man was airlifted to the hospital.
The man's identity is not being released. Police did not have information on his condition.