One person airlifted and dog killed in Monday morning Vigo County fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Vigo County fire that injured one person.

The fire happened around 8:00 Monday morning at 1026 Angle Road in West Terre Haute.

When fire crews arrived, they learned one person was still inside the home.

Firefighters quickly jumped into action and found the victim. They started life-saving measures. That person went to a local hospital and was then airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Their current condition isn't clear.

Officials haven't released that person's identity. They did say the victim's dog died in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it was accidental.