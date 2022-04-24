One organization shows appreciation for our local childcare providers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is showing appreciation for our local childcare providers!
The United Way's Success by 6 Impact Council hosted an appreciation event on Saturday in their honor.
This was over at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute!
It was a chance to acknowledge the challenges the industry has faced in the past few years, and to say thank you for the staff's hard work.
The free event included door prizes and both professional development and networking opportunities.
Organizers say our local childcare providers play a crucial role in the well-being of our community.
"Represented today, we have centers, homes, and ministries represented. So, we're really thankful that everybody could come out, and that we had the opportunity to say thank you," Program Director Kristi Burkhart said.
Childcare providers were deemed essential workers in the Governor's Directive in March 2020.