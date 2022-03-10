One organization looks to help students go to prom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One group is doing what it takes to make sure kids can go to prom.
"Twilight Dress and Dine" helps students get tickets and clothing for prom.
The group also has hygiene products. It also teams up with Northside Church to provide dinner.
Last year, the group helped 25 kids be able to go to prom.
The group said it is always looking for prom clothes donations.
All you have to do is drop them off at Terre Haute North High School.
You can also give monetary donations as well.